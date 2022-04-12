Trees are a beautiful part of the natural world and so are trained to stand up straight and healthy, even when they’re short in height. A lot of their beauty is only seen when they reach a certain level of maturity, but it’s important to retain the ideal shape of your tree throughout the whole year to ensure aesthetics. Learn more about Tree trimming Frankston in this article!

Why is tree pruning important?

Every tree is different in size, shape and location. These factors can affect how a branch or limb should be pruned. And, because every tree is different, there’s no perfect way to prune every tree – each arborist has their style.

Benefits of a Specialty arborist service

Many people are not aware of all the benefits that they can gain from having a professional arborist service performed on their trees. Here are just a few:

Proper pruning can help to keep trees healthy and strong. Overgrown or poorly pruned trees can be difficult to manage, potentially damaging or even collapse. A professional arborist will be able to guide you in the proper care of your tree, ensuring that it remains strong and healthy for many years to come.

Arborists can often identify potential problems with your tree early on before they become too severe to address. This can save you time and money down the road, as repairs or replacements may be required less frequently if they’re performed at an early stage.

Proper pruning may also increase the amount of light that reaches your plants below the branches. This can help them grow more vigorously and flourish, providing you with additional flowers and fruits over time.

What Stands For Various Types of Pruning?

If you’re looking to up your arborist skills, you may be wondering what different types of pruning stand for. We’ve put together a handy guide to help you out.

Types of Pruning

An arborist can do many different types of pruning, but we’ll focus on three: topping, laying back and altering the shape of a tree.

Top Pruning: This is the most common type of pruning and involves removing branches or twigs from the top of a tree. Top pruning is used to control the height and shape of a tree and remove dead or diseased branches.

Laying back pruning is similar to top pruning, but it's done at the base of a tree instead of the top. Laying back pruning improves a tree's overall appearance and reduces the risk of damage caused by wind and cold weather.

An arborist can also alter the shape of a tree by cutting off branches and limbs to create the desired shape. This type of pruning is often used for trees that are in danger.

